20:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Rock star's widow blasts anti-Israel activist: You're a disgrace Read more Courtney Love, singer and widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, blasts Sharia activist Linda Sarsour as 'anti-Semitic, anti-America rat'. ► ◄ Last Briefs