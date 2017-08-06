Annual memorial for Altalena marked in Tel Aviv

The annual memorial for the victims of the Altalena took place in the Nahalat Yitzhak cemetery in Tel Aviv with the participation of the prime minister, president Rivlin and other dignitaries.

Netanyahu said that the Altalena carried critical arms in its hold which might have helped end the War of Independence earlier and with better conditions for the State of Israel.

He said we must never again be in a situation where we lack firearms to defend ourselves and must therefore arm the IDF with tanks submarines and airplanes.