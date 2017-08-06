New mother diagnosed with whooping cough

A woman who gave birth at Maayenei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Beraq was diagnosed as having whooping cough. The woman was released to her home in good condition.

All of the new mothers and infants who may have been in contact with her are receiving preventive care. The hospital has updated and is maintaining contact with new mothers who were released so that they contact a doctor and receive preventive treatment.

Maayenei Hayeshua head Prof. Motty Ravid said that pregnant women should get a whooping cough vaccination during pregnancy.