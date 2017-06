19:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 5-year-old seriously injured in Baka Al Gharbiyeh fall A 5-year-old child fell from a height of 3 meters in Baka Al Gharbiyeh and was seriously injured. MDA paramedics treated him and transferred him to Rambam hospital in Haifa.

