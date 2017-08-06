Comic moment at Comey testimony

A comic moment at the testimony of deposed FBI director James Comey occurred when he was asked who initiated the dinner he had with President Trump.

Comey first described how he had suggested the hour of 6pm while the president asked to meet at 6:30pm. Comey said he had to call his wife and cancel a dinner date with her to which Senator Agnus King(Maine) remarked that this was one of the best excuses ever given to cancel a date with a woman. Comey replied that he enjoyed eating with his wife and in retrospect was sorry he had cancelled the date, leading to laughter at the hearing.