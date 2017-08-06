Egypt called on the UN Security Council to investigate whether Qatar had payed a billion dollars in ransom money to free members of the royal family who had been kidnapped by a terror organization active in Iraq.
19:26
Reported
News BriefsSivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Egypt: Qatar paid 1 billion $ ransom to terror group
