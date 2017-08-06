19:18
  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

J'lem Municipality petitions to close Barbour gallery

The Jerusalem Municipality has submitted a request to the Jerusalem Magistrates Court demanding the evacuation of the property where the Barbour Gallery is located.

The petition comes after Miri Regev pressured the municipality and it informed Barbour that due to its using a municipal property to host Breaking the Silence, a political organization, it would have to close down. However the petition mentions a different issue, stating that the municipality wanted to open a kindergarten at the site.

