19:01 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 US planes strike pro-Iranian forces in Syria US officials have confirmed that a US-led airstrike today targeted Iran|ian-led forces in the security zone North of Al-Tanf in Syria. This is the 3rd such strike in this area in the last 3 weeks.

