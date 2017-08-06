19:01
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

US planes strike pro-Iranian forces in Syria

US officials have confirmed that a US-led  airstrike today  targeted Iran|ian-led forces in the security zone North of Al-Tanf in Syria. This is the 3rd such strike in this area in the last 3 weeks.


 

Last Briefs