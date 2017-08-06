Jordan Valley leader:"Dramatic change " in construction

The head of the Jordan Valley Regional Authority, David Alchayani, said that Wednesday's meeting of regional heads with the prime minister was positive and that most of the local authority leaders were satisfied with the results of the meeting, except for Beit El and Gush Etzion leaders who had "specific issues" which were unresolved.

He said that the new administration had brought a "dramatic change" for the settlement movement and that now local authorities must prepare plans for another year or two to significantly extend construction.



