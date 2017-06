18:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 TA construction worker moderately injured by disc A 53-year-old worker was moderately injured at a building site in Tel Aviv. MDA teams provided him with medical attention and transferred him to Ichilov hospital.

