Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Comey: President asked if he was under investigation Deposed FBI director James Comey said that President Trump asked him to stop the investigation of Russian connections to the administration and to General Flynn and to inform the public that the president was not under investigation. Comey said he was shocked by the request and tried to prevent the information reaching agents involved in the investigation.