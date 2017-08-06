Shaked at Netiv Haavot: We'll save what we can

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked(Jewish Home) toured the Netiv Ha'avot community in the Gush Etzion region, where 17 houses are slated for demolition based on a Supreme Court decision.

The residents described to Shaked the absurdity of the decision and demanded a solution via appeals which would achieve an agreed solution to the matter."

Shaked said that "we are in a legal maze. Our job as a government is to try and save the houses which can be saved and find solutions for all the houses and the citizens."

Shaked added that "for every house destroyed we will build many times more and then they will understand that smashing concrete will not break us."