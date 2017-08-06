Former FBI head Comey testifying before the Senate

Former FBI director James Comey is testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee on the topic of connections between aides of President Trump and Russia.

One of the Senate members stated that this was not a dispute between Republicans and Democrats but referred to the US intelligence establishment, adding that "we must protect our democracy."

The first testimony will be open to the public and broadcast around the US. At 2PM Comey will enter the committee room and will continue his testimony behind closed doors.



