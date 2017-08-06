'Most migrants maintain anti-Semitic opinions'

More than half of the migrants to Germany hold traditional anti-Semitic beliefs about a world Jewish power according to a survey conducted in 2016 among 800 Muslim migrants from various countries. This in contrast to only 20% of Germans who maintained that Jews have too much influence in the world.

The main reason for the anti-Semitic views according to the authors of the survey is the religious affiliation of the surveyed groups. Muslim migrants tend to harbor deep-seated hatred of Jews which they were taught in their homelands.