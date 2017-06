16:24 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 6-month-old Lod infant loses consciousness A six-month-old infant was found unconscious in a house in Lod. The infant was transferred to Assaf Harofeh hospital in very serious condition. The circumstances of the incident are unclear. ► ◄ Last Briefs