The Ashkelon Court has extended the custody of a suspect in the murder which took place Wednesday afternoon in Ashdod.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of having stabbed to death a 40-year-old man on Abba Hillel Silver st. in Ashdod.
16:20
News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Ashdod murder suspect remanded in custody
