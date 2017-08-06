16:20




  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

Ashdod murder suspect remanded in custody

The Ashkelon Court has extended the custody of a suspect in the murder which took place Wednesday afternoon in Ashdod.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of having stabbed to death a 40-year-old man on Abba Hillel Silver st. in Ashdod.

