'An objector to peace is sitting in Balfour street'

The Zionist Union and Meretz presented the 40 signatures required to hold a special Knesset session in the presence of the Prime Minister regarding political developments in the wake of President Trump's visit.

Meretz faction head Ilan Gilon said when submitting the signatures that "in the White House resides a person who, despite all the problems associated with him, still believes that there could and should be a two-state solution for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

"However in Balfour Street[ residence of Prime Minister Netanyahu] sits an objector to peace, who with the backing of his messianic government which is beholden to settlers will do any acrobatics possible to avoid political steps leading to a solution."



