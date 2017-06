16:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Flatbush man arrested for drawing swastikas on pavement Passersby notices an Afro-American man drawing a giant swastika on the pavement of a street in Flatbush,New York. The passersby alerted the volunteers of the Hashomrin organization as well as local police, who arrested the man. Before police arrived, the man had managed to draw another swastika opposite the local Chase Bank.

