The director of the "Movement for Jerusalem and its Residents", Haim Miller, met with Religious Affairs Ministry David Azulai and requested renovation of graves on the Mount of Olives.

Miller said that "the place is neglected, there is no light or proper paths in the cemetery." and urged a renovation project.

Miller also requested that the grave of Rabbi Gershon of Kitov, the brother-in-law of the Baal Shem Tov, be renovated properly.