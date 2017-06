15:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Cooling period for Regulator of Banks? MK Yoav Kish and the 'lobby 99' organization initiated a bill which would require the regulator of the banks to undergo a transition period of 3 years before he enters the private market.

► ◄ Last Briefs