MK Asher: Allocate Kfar Sirkin housing for haredim

The housing cabinet has authorized the construction of thousands of units recently in the Kfar Sirkin zone south of Petah Tikva.

During a meeting between MK Yaakov Asher of UTJ and Avigdor Yitzhaki, the head of the housing cabinet, he requested that this zone be allocated to the haredi public. Asher claimed that the site authorized is adjacent to an existing haredi neighborhood and that the haredim also require places to live near the center of the country which are marginally cheaper than the cities themselves.