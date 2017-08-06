IDF calls Etzel and Lehi 'terror organizations'

The IDF's Education Corps has been distributing materials for IDF officers in which it describes the activities of Etzel and Lehi, the underground groups active prior to the establishment of the State of Israel as "terrorist activities."

The documents describe the activities of Lehi as "extremist terror". The authors of the document even ask soldiers what they feel about the comparison between the Lehi and Etzel movements and the Fatah and other Arab terrorist groups.

After Arutz Sheva complained to the IDF spokesman, he claimed that this was just a faulty document which has since been removed from the website of the Education Corps.

The spokesman also claimed that this was an "old document from over a decade ago", but Arutz Sheva revealed that it was in a prominent place on the IDF website recently and was available to officers who indeed used it recently.



