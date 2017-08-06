Charges filed in attack attempt on Motti Almoz

An indictment was filed on Thursday at the Nazareth Magistrate's Court, charging 40-year-old Moshe Avraham Iram of Jerusalem with threats and an attempt to attack the head of the Israel Defense Forces' personnel branch, Major General Motti Almoz, last month.

According to the indictment, on 5 May, after Friday-night services, Iram began to accuse Almoz of carrying out a military arrest of female soldiers, yelled at him and spit at him. The State Prosecutor's Office asked the court to order Iram's detention until the end of legal proceedings against him.