Bill: Concessions to fasters

A bill by Member of Knesset Zouheir Bahlul (Zionist Union) which seeks to ease working hours for religious workers who are fasting for religious reasons, is scheduled to come up before the Ministerial Committee on Legislation on Sunday,

The measure seeks to allow fasters to be two hours late or leave two hours early, to be taken off annual leave. The impetus is the large number of observant Jews, Muslims and Druze who fast on work days. To date, the question of whether to accomodate fasting workers has been subject to subject to the sole discretion of the employer.