13:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Report: Kurdish forces in Syria hit by government Several unconfirmed reports suggest a Damascus regime warplane struck Kurdish-led forces fighting the Islamic State terror movement ss southwest of Tabqah #Syria If confirmed, analysts say the growing competition between United States-backed and Iranian-backed forces for the control of eastern Syria just escalated.