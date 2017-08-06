Temporary residency status to 200 people from Darfur

In response to a court petition, the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority has announced Israel will grant temporary residency status to 200 of the 8,000 refugees from ethnic cleansing in the Darfur region of Sudan who are living in Israel. The authority said on Thursday that the decision was made after Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit intervened, putting pressure on the political echelon.

According to the state's response, this is the first stage in the treatment of people from the Darfur region, and after the Supreme Court decides whether to approve the deportation policy of asylum seekers to Uganda and Rwanda, "The policy will be examined from a broad perspective and steps will be taken later." It is the first time in a decade that Israel has granted temporary residency status to a large group of asylum seekers. Ehud Olmert's government granted refugee status to the 600 first Darfuris who entered Israel. Apart from this group, Israel has so far recognized only one more refugee from Sudan.