Iran death toll rises to 16; attackers identities known

An Iranian official said on Thursday that the death toll from two terror attacks on Wednesday has risen to 16.

Another official said the identities of the attackers was known and would be released in a number of hours. Six were killed and one was captured alive. Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi was cited by the Mehr News Agency as saying that certain aspects of the terror attacks cannot be disclosed at the moment. He added that it is too early to determine Saudi Arabia’s complicity in the attacks.