Palestinian Authority police have safely rescued a minibus carrying Israeli Arabs who mistakenly entered the Samarian PA city of Shechem.
Rioters stoned the minibus but no injuries were reported.
|
12:16
Reported
News BriefsSivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Israeli Arab minibus rescued from Shechem attack
Palestinian Authority police have safely rescued a minibus carrying Israeli Arabs who mistakenly entered the Samarian PA city of Shechem.
Rioters stoned the minibus but no injuries were reported.
Last Briefs