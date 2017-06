Some Hamas leaders, including political bureau chief Khaled Mashaal, have left Qatar, according to news agencies cited on Thursday by Walla!.

Senior Hamas official Ahmad Yusef told Jordanian newspaper Al-Jad the leaders include Salah al-'Aruri, who has moved to Malaysia, politburo members Muhamad Nasr, Sami al-Khattar, 'Izzat al-Rashak, and Maher' Abid. He told the agency that Hamas was considering renewing ties with Iran in light of the political developments in the region.