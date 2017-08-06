11:57
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

Report: Minibus accidentally entered Shechem, attacked

Palestinian Authority police are working to rescue an Israeli minibus driver who mistakenly entered the Samarian PA city of Shechem, according to Channel 2 Television.

Rioters threw stones at the minibus but no injuries were reported.

Last Briefs