Palestinian Authority police are working to rescue an Israeli minibus driver who mistakenly entered the Samarian PA city of Shechem, according to Channel 2 Television.
Rioters threw stones at the minibus but no injuries were reported.
News BriefsSivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Report: Minibus accidentally entered Shechem, attacked
