Police received a report this morning about a school principal and a security guard who were attacked in a school in Rahat.
Policemen who arrived at the scene began searching for suspects and examining the circumstances of the incident.
|
11:52
Reported
Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Rahat school principal, security guard attacked
