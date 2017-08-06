Bank of Israel research chief stepping down

Director Nathan Sussman of the Bank of Israel Research Department has notified the Governor of the Bank of Israel of his intention to step down from his position prior to the beginning of the upcoming academic year and return to academia, following six years in the position.

Under Professor Sussman’s leadership, an organizational change was made in the structure of the Research Department, including the establishment of a Financial Division and the entrenchment of collaborative efforts between the Research Department and the other economic departments at the Bank of Israel. In addition, Prof. Sussman promoted and enhanced the Bank of Israel’s working relationships with other central banks around the world.

In addition to serving as a member of the Bank of Israel Monetary Committee, Prof. Sussman was a member of several joint committees and working teams, including the Debt Restructuring Committee, the Committee to Increase Competition in Banking and Financial Services, the Committee to Prevent Concentration, the Committee to Determine the Retirement Age for Women, and more.