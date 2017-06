11:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Iran: Trump comments on attacks 'repugnant' Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif does not take kindly to United States President Donald Trump's comments suggesting that Iran brought Wednesday's terror attacks in Tehran upon itself. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs