11:10 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 US UN Ambassador starts helicopter briefing United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley flew by helicopter from Jerusalem to the border with Gaza on Thursday morning and received a briefing from Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon and Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi of the Israel Defense Forces.