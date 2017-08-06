Abbas will waive Yesha building halt for peace talks

Citing senior economic adviser and former Palestinian Authority deputy prime minister Mohammad Mustafa, Bloomberg reports Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the PA will temporarily shelve his long-standing demand for Israel to freeze construction in Judea and Samaria in order to revive peace talks under the Trump administration.

Interviewed on Monday, Mustafa said Abbas also would tone down his campaign to prosecute Israel for alleged war crimes and to rally condemnation of the Jewish state at the United Nations.