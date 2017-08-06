09:50
Reported

News Briefs

  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

Third line on Highway 1 extended to Motza Illit

This morning the third lane on the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway between Sha'ar Hagai and Motza Illit was opened.

Last Monday, three lanes of the parallel road between Maoz and Sha'ar Hagai were opened to traffic.

