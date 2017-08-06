Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the attacks in Tehran would have no effect on the country.
The Islamic State terror movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which 13 people were killed.
|
08:57
Reported
News BriefsSivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17
Khamenei: Attacks will not have an impact on Iran
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says the attacks in Tehran would have no effect on the country.
The Islamic State terror movement claimed responsibility for the attacks, in which 13 people were killed.
Last Briefs