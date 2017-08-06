Don't leave the street in the hands of the left

Shefi Paz of the Front for the Liberation of Southern Tel Aviv is calling on the public to come to Habima Square on Saturday night for a demonstration opposite leftist demonstrators on behalf of retention of the "deposit law" which stipulates that every employer take deductions from the wages of an illegal infiltrator. The money is deposited in a bank account with interest and the infiltrator can receive the money upon leaving Israel.

Paz tells Arutz Sheva, "The right does not understand that a large part of the public discourse and public opinion is determined in the street. Our public is already in despair and we rarely attend demonstrations and therefore it is very difficult for us to bring people to demonstrations."