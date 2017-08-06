07:21
  Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17

Security forces close weapons workshop in Beit Fajr

As part of the campaign against illegal weapons, a brigade operation took place Wednesday evening in the Bethlehem-area village of Beit Fajr.

The forces seized and sealed a workshop that included a lathe for the manufacture of weapons.

