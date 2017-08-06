Hamas rejects Saudi claim that it is a terror organization

Hamas on Wednesday responded to a demand by Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Adel Al-Jubeir, that Qatar end its support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood as a precondition for reconciliation with other Gulf states.

A statement issued by Hamas said that Jubeir's remarks were a blow to the Palestinian people and to the Arab and Islamic nation, which place the Palestinian issue at the top of its list of priorities and consider Hamas a movement that is fighting a legitimate struggle against the "occupation".