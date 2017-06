03:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 The Israeli ‘Solar Giving Tree’ Read more Israeli firm Sol-Ogic has developed a solar energy tree in Nevers, France. The e-tree will provide shade, USB ports and a water fountain. ► ◄ Last Briefs