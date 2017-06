01:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 Sivan 14, 5777 , 08/06/17 'The Jewish people are close to President Trump's heart' Read more Arutz Sheva's Dr. Joseph Frager speaks with Former Special Assistant to Trump Boris Epshteyn at the 24th Israel Day concert in Central Park. ► ◄ Last Briefs