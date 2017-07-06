23:19
News Briefs

  Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17

Five injured in accident in Dimona

Five people were injured, two of them moderately, in a collision involving two vehicles in Dimona on Wednesday night .

The victims were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.

