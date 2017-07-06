Five people were injured, two of them moderately, in a collision involving two vehicles in Dimona on Wednesday night .
The victims were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Soroka Hospital in Be'er Sheva.
News BriefsSivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17
Five injured in accident in Dimona
