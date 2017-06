22:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 'We must erase the term 'senseless violence' from the lexicon' Read more Arutz Sheva's Dr. Joseph Frager speaks with Fox and Friends news anchor Pete Hegseth at the 24th annual Israel Day concert in Central Park. ► ◄ Last Briefs