22:44 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Belgian court upholds Dieudonne prison term Read more Two month jail term imposed on French comedian Dieudonne M'Bala M'Bala over racist and anti-Semitic remarks upheld. ► ◄ Last Briefs