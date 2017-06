22:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Severe criticism against Samaria Council head Read more At meeting of council heads in Judea and Samaria with Netanyahu, head of Jordan Valley Council attacks Yossi Dagan: 'He is not part of us.' ► ◄ Last Briefs