21:48 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 "Temple Mount in our hands changed the course of history" Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein says Israel's victory in 6 Day War changed Jewish and world history for the better,