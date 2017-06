20:29 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 'It is impossible to expel us from our homeland' Read more Yesh Atid Chairman participates in foundation stone laying ceremony for new neighborhood in Kfar Etzion. 'Gush Etzion is Israeli consensus.' ► ◄ Last Briefs