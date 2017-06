18:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Jibril Rajoub lies to Arabs about 'sovereignty' statements Read more PA official denies to Arabs that he told Israelis Western Wall needs to be under Jewish sovereignty. 'I only said Jewish supervision.' ► ◄ Last Briefs