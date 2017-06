17:06 Reported News Briefs Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Sivan 13, 5777 , 07/06/17 Paris: Terrorist who murdered Sarah Halimi won't stand trial? Read more Jewish community enraged at apparent refusal of court to try Muslim terrorist who stabbed Jewish woman and threw her 3 stories to her death. ► ◄ Last Briefs